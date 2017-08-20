NRL scores – Melbourne storm to win

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

NRL:

Parramatta Eels 30-8 Gold Coast Titans

South Sydney Rabbitohs 36-18 New Zealand Warriors

Brisbane Broncos 24-12 St George Illawarra Dragons

Newcastle Knights 12-44 Melbourne Storm

Sydney Roosters 22-18 Wests Tigers

North Queensland Cowboys 16-26 Cronulla Sharks

Canberra Raiders 22-26 Penrith Panthers

Canterbury Bulldogs 30-16 Manly Sea Eagles

