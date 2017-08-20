NRL scores – Melbourne storm to win

Alex Davis
By Alex Davis August 20, 2017 20:54

NRL scores – Melbourne storm to win

NRL:
Parramatta Eels 30-8 Gold Coast Titans

South Sydney Rabbitohs 36-18 New Zealand Warriors

Brisbane Broncos 24-12 St George Illawarra Dragons

Newcastle Knights 12-44 Melbourne Storm

Sydney Roosters 22-18 Wests Tigers

North Queensland Cowboys 16-26 Cronulla Sharks

Canberra Raiders 22-26 Penrith Panthers

Canterbury Bulldogs 30-16 Manly Sea Eagles

Full coverage of all the weekend’s NRL matches will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express, available in the shops and online from Sunday evening.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Alex Davis
By Alex Davis August 20, 2017 20:54

Super League

Read More

The Qualifiers

Read More

Championship Shield

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Grassroots

Read More
Ad
Ad