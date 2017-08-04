NRL stars in Lebanon squad

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Brad Fittler has included NRL stars Robbie Farah and Mitchell Moses in Lebanon’s 40-man train-on squad ahead of the World Cup.

The squad consists of five domestic Lebanese players along with numerous NRL stars and a string of Australian-based Lebanese stars.

The Cedars successfully qualified for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup beating South Africa in October 2015 and will face France, Australia and England in the World Cup group stages.

A number of other high-profile stars could still yet be added to the group, including Australia international Josh Mansour who is awaiting clearance.

Fittler said: “With the NRL season nearing its completion, the players and staff understand the challenge and tough encounters ahead, but having NRL players in the squad will add extra flavour and experience to the squad.

“Lebanon’s strong community support will provide the squad with great confidence in the World Cup.”

Cedars 40-man squad: Mark Daoud (Asquith), Jamie Clark, Ahmad Ellaz, Abraham el Zakhem, Elie el Zakhem, Adnan el Zbaidieh (Auburn Warriors), Mario Boustani, Chris Saab, Nick Kassis (Blacktown Workers), Kayne Kalache, Michael Lichaa, Raymond Moujalli (Canterbury Bankstown), Imad Chidiac (Jounieh RLFC), Ben Chahoud (Hills Bulls), Wael Harb, Raymond Sabat (Lycans FC), Bilal Maarbani (Manly Sea Eagles), Abbas Miski (North Sydney), Anthony Layoun, Tim Mannah, Mitchell Moses (Parramatta), Adam Doueihi, Robbie Farah (South Sydney), Ali Abou Arabi (Tripoli RLFC), Danny Barakat, Mitchell Mammary, Tarek el Masri, Elias Sukkar (Wentworthville), Alex Twal, Bernard Kairouz, Jaleel Seve Derbas, Christian Yassmin (Wests Tigers), James Elias (West Newcastle), Toufic el Hage (Wolves RLFC)