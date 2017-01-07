O’Brien becomes Huddersfield’s fifth signing from Bradford

17 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Adam O’Brien has joined the list of players to leave Bradford after signing for Huddersfield.

The hooker, 23, is understood to have held discussions with Hull FC and an unnamed club outside of Super League before opting to link up with the Giants.

The Halifax-born star has been linked with a move to Super League for the last two years, with speculation linking him to Leeds Rhinos last year.

However, he has now signed for Huddersfield, following Lee Gaskell, Dale Ferguson, Paul Clough and Alex Mellor to the John Smith’s Stadium from the Bulls.

O’Brien is the sixth player to officially leave Bradford following their liquidation, with that number expected to rise to eight in the next two days. Adam Sidlow has been heavily linked with a move to Toronto Wolfpack while Ben Kavanagh is also thought to have signed a contract with another club.