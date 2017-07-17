Olbison the latest Widnes star to sign new deal

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Widnes Vikings forward Tom Olbison has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

The former Bradford star joined the club at the start of the season and has made 18 appearances for the club so far this season.

He joined on a one-year deal following the liquidation of the Bulls, where he had made his debut in 2009.

“I’ve really enjoyed my first year at Widnes Vikings,” he said.

“It’s been a great experience to play regular top-level rugby and I feel like I have developed well as a player here. I’m really pleased to have this opportunity to extend my stay and I’m looking forward to what we can achieve going forward.”