Olbison signs new deal at Widnes

Widnes Vikings have confirmed that Tom Olbison has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

The 26-year-old joined the Vikings last year following the demise of Bradford Bulls and has made 31 appearances for Denis Betts’ side.

“I’m delighted to be staying with the club,” he said.

“I have really enjoyed my time here since I joined. When you look at the young lads that are coming through, the senior lads we have, as well as the environment we’ve got, it’s a good place to be. I’m loving my time and my rugby at Widnes, so it was a no brainer for me.”

“I’m looking forward to the next two years and I believe it’s onwards and upwards from here.”

Betts added: “Keeping somebody in the squad of Tom’s quality is only going to help us moving forward as a group.

“Tom, over the two years he has been with us, has proved to be a fantastic acquisition for the Club. At the start of this year, he has shown to us that he is continuing to learn and has proven to be a really coachable player.

“Tom is a player that is a great signing for us, not only because of the ability that he already possesses, but because of the type of forward that he can develop into whilst he is with Widnes Vikings.”