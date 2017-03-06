Oldham apologise to supporters for postponed game

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Oldham have apologised to their supporters after their Championship game with Dewsbury was postponed just over an hour before kick-off.

The game was called off at 1.45pm by match commissioner John Holdsworth and referee Scott Mikalauskas, one year to the day since the club’s game with Bradford was postponed because of snow on the pitch.

A new date for the fixture is set to be announced soon.

“Initially the pitch was not holding water and we didn’t anticipate a problem,” chairman Chris Hamilton said.

“Rain then began to come down relentlessly, pools began to form, and we were left with no option but to postpone the game.

“The decision was made by the match commissioner and the referee. There was no input from Stalybridge Celtic, who were keen for the match to go ahead, if at all possible.

“The pitch quickly became unplayable and that was before anyone had gone on it. Fifteen minutes into the game and it would have been a question of how long could we carry on.

“We apologise to anyone who was inconvenienced, but until shortly before the decision was taken, the pitch was playable.”