Oldham appoint Owen as captain for 2017

Oldham have handed local lad Gareth Owen the captaincy for the 2017 season.

The 24-year-old has done enough to get the nod from head coach Scott Naylor, who is confident that he has made the correct appointment.

“He’s club captain as well as team captain – and for a lad who was born and brought up in the town that’s something special,” Naylor said.

“Since he came to the club in 2014, ‘Gaz’ has been nothing but exceptional.

“He was made up when we offered him the captaincy and he was as proud as punch to accept. He didn’t even hesitate for a few seconds. He jumped at it.

“He’s a captain the other lads will look to, listen to and respect. He’s an important member of he team and I know he’ll do a good job.”