Oldham chairman calls for more exposure for Championship on TV

Oldham chairman Chris Hamilton believes the Championship is the most competitive of all three professional rugby league divisions in this country – and says he would like to see more exposure as a result.

Only one team, leaders Hull KR, remain unbeaten after seven rounds of the new season – and all the other sides have lost at least twice so far.

The Roughyeds have won only one of their first six games and lie three points off the relegation zone – but Hamilton remained bullish about the quality of the Championship.

“The quality on offer in the Championship is good — it’s a top competition,” he told the club’s website.

“A lot of people will say it’s the most competitive division of the three, and that’s about right. It’s clubs have an ageing fan base, in the main. We try to connect with younger people, but we suffer from a lack of exposure.

Hamilton also said more TV exposure would be of huge benefit to clubs such as Oldham who are struggling to convince younger fans in their own area.

“I wouldn’t mind £1 for every young person we see in Oldham wearing Super League shirts,” he said.

“Greater exposure for the Championship would make a massive difference. When we are not on TV it’s very hard to get a message across to people other than our regular supporters.”