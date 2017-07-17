Oldham land Wakefield fullback

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Oldham have landed Wakefield fullback Luke Hooley on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old is the Roughyeds’ first signing of the week ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline, with club chairman Chris Hamilton hoping more will follow suit.

“The phone is red hot,” said club chairman Chris Hamilton.

“There’s not a lot out there, but we are working hard on it and trying to bring in both loan players and permanent signings.”

“He’s highly thought of at Wakefield and he’s had Championship experience with Dewsbury.

“We’re trying to add to the squad with players in different positions and, having lost Richard Lepori and Scott Turner, we needed cover at full-back.

“He’s quick and we’re looking forward to having him in the squad.”