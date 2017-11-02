Oldham set for Whitebank return in 2018

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Oldham RLFC are set to return to Whitebank.

The Roughyeds have confirmed they will play in the borough in 2018, subject to approval from the RFL.

During their two years in the Championship, Oldham called Stalybridge-based stadium Bower Fold their home, which is approximately seven miles south of the town.

However, it now appears that Scott Naylor’s side will return to their old ground, now known as The Vestacare Stadium, following major renovations since the club stopped playing at the facility at the end of 2015.

The club’s offices have remained at the ground despite playing elsewhere, and chairman Chris Hamilton admits the team’s return will be welcomed.

“We hope to be back playing in the borough in 2018,” he said.

“Talks with Oldham Council, Avro FC and the RFL have been ongoing for a considerable period of time.

“Everything for our return to The Vestacare Stadium is agreed with the Council and with Avro.

“There are still one or two final details to be approved by the RFL but we hope to get those sorted reasonably quickly. We are waiting for them to get back to us so that we can then get final approval and dot the ‘i’s and cross the ‘t’s.

“It will be good to be back in Oldham.

“Significant investment has gone into The Vestacare Stadium which, among other major improvements, now boasts a first-class artificial pitch. The old slope has gone.

“Our lads trained on the new surface at the end of last season. They liked it and they are looking forward to training and playing on it next season.

“We want it to become a Roughyeds’ fortress as it was when we played there previously.”