Oledzki signs new deal at Leeds

Leeds Rhinos have agreed a new four-year contract with their 20-year-old prop forward Mikolaj Oledzki that will keep him at Headingley until the end of 2022.

Polish-born Oledzki made his debut in 2017 but cemented his place in the first team squad last season with 22 appearances, earning a place in the England Knights squad that travelled to Papua New Guinea this Autumn and he has been rewarded with an elevation to squad number 19 in the Rhinos squad for 2019.

Commenting on the new deal, the Gdansk-born forward said, “It is great to have my new contract all sorted. My first contract was a five year deal and this one is another long term commitment from the club to me and vice versa. I have signed the new deal because I believe Leeds is one of the greatest clubs in the world and I want to play here. I am very happy with the new contract, I am looking forward to the new season and trying to help the side win some silverware.

“I am grateful for the opportunities I have had at the club. It means a lot to me that Kevin Sinfield, Gary Hetherington, Dave Furner and our staff have faith in me and what I can achieve. I want to return that belief by playing my best rugby in the years ahead.

“Dave Furner has been great in training. He has introduced a lot of fresh aspects to our training which the younger players in particular are really thriving on. We know we have a clean slate and he is going to give us a chance but it is down to us to make the most of that opportunity. Every player wants to achieve big things and take Leeds back to where we think we belong,” added Oledzki.

Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield commented, “I am delighted that Mikolaj has agreed a new long term contract with the club. He has worked incredibly hard over the last few years to develop his game but he would be the first to admit that there is still plenty he can work on over the coming years. He is one of the most enthusiastic members of our squad and he earned his place in the England Knights squad through his performances last year. For a prop, he is still young but, if he continues to develop, he will have a bright future in the game.”