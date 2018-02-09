Oliver Holmes promises Castleford will respond against Widnes on Sunday

Castleford fans, make sure to pick up a copy of this coming Monday’s League Express for an exclusive interview with Holmes on his Tigers future beyond this season.

Castleford forward Oliver Holmes has promised that the Tigers will issue a response on Sunday against Widnes and show the rest of Super League the real Tigers class of 2018.

Daryl Powell’s side were hammered 46-6 by St Helens on the opening weekend, a result Powell himself admitted was one of the worst he has endured during his time in charge.

And Holmes told TotalRL that, ahead of the visit of the Vikings on Sunday, Castleford are determined to prove that game was merely a blip.

“It’s been a long few days but a period that’s been needed,” he said. “We had a tough result on Friday against St Helens and a. tough couple of days. We’ve been put through our paces, and rightly so.

“We’ve sat down as a group, the pack has had a meeting and so have the backs, and we’ve looked into it. That’s not the Castleford team we pride ourselves on being. There will be a big response this weekend.”

Holmes also insisted that while they are not getting carried away by a solitary defeat, it is vital the Tigers put right the wrongs of last Friday as soon as possible.

He admitted: “It’s only game one. Leeds took a bit of a hammering from us last year and they went on to win the Grand Final.

“I’m not saying that will happen with us but it’s only one week. That said, there were some worrying signs which haven’t been seen in a Castleford team for a fair few years so it’s important to put that right on Sunday.

“Every team wants to go unbeaten at home and put your biggest performances in there, and we’re no different. It’s your priority.

“I don’t think there’s a fear of it spiralling out of control just yet – that’s not a performance that we’re used to serving up. If we have to win 6-0 or whatever, then that’s what we’ll do.

“I think it’s well-known in sport that good sides usually respond and we’ll have it drilled into us this week that there needs to be a response to show what this group are all about.”