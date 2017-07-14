Oliver Roberts hopeful the sky is the limit for both himself and Huddersfield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield forward Oliver Roberts is hopeful there is plenty of life left in both his and the Giants’ season should they secure their top-eight place tonight.

Following an impressive turnaround in form in recent weeks, Rick Stone’s side know that a win against bottom side Leigh tonight would be enough to guarantee a place in the eight.

And for Roberts, it would represent another big tick in the box in a season where he has continued his progression as one of the mainstays of the Giants’ pack.

“I have got more game time this season and more starts – so I have really enjoyed it,” he said. “It has been a good experience and I have learned a lot of things. But I need to push on and make my game better and better hopefully.”

The Giants are overwhelming favourites to beat the struggling Centurions tonight – but Roberts knows from experience it will not be an easy task.

Speaking prior to Thursday’s win for Warrington, he said: “It should be a good game and we may still need to win to secure a top-eight spot – so it won’t be easy.

“We played them in the Qualifiers last season and at their place in Super League this season and we lost two tough games. But we have got them at home and, looking towards the top eight, we need to win really. We are coming off the back of a good run and we would hope to be able to back up on our home win against Widnes.

“They have got some smart players but we have to keep doing the things we have been doing right in recent matches and if we do then we should get the win.”

Roberts also agreed with coach Rick Stone earlier this week in refusing to rule out an unlikely charge for the top four. Should results go their way this weekend, Huddersfield could be just four points shy of the play-offs.

He said: “The difference in points is there, but it is not that big a gap. All we can do is knuckle down and keep on pushing and be content with ourselves and the way we are playing, and hopefully we can climb up the table.”