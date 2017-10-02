O’Loughlin ends transfer sepculation by penning new Wigan deal

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sean O’Loughlin will finish his career at Wigan after signing a new contract.

The England captain has signed a new deal with the Warriors that will see him finish his career with his hometown club.

Speculation has been rife in recent weeks after it emerged that Toronto Wolfpack had launched a bid to lure the England captain to Canada.

However, chairman Ian Lenagan confirmed the 34-year-old had signed a new deal with the club at the club’s awards dinner last night.

“I’m a Wigan lad, to be here so long is a privilege and it’s great that I’ll see out my career here,” O’Loughlin said.

O’Loughlin proved to be a standout performer for Wigan once again last year. The Warriors won 17 of their 22 league games with the skipper, but lost all eight games in which he didn’t feature.

His performances were recognised by his involvement in the Super League Dream Team, his sixth entry during an illustrious career.