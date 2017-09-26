O’Loughlin keen to extend Wigan stay

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sean O’Loughlin has confirmed he wants to stay at Wigan.

The Warriors captain has been linked with a shock move to Toronto as speculation surrounding his future increases with his contract set to expire.

O’Loughlin, who didn’t feature in the club’s final two games of the season, was named in the Super League Dream Team for the sixth time on Monday, the only Wigan representative in the team.

Despite his advancing years, O’Loughlin’s value to Shaun Wane is undoubted. The 34-year-old missed eight league games this season, and the Warriors lost all of them. With him, they lost just five of their 22 games.

Speculation regarding an exit will undoubtedly leave Wigan fans nervous. However, O’Loughlin eased those fears by confirming he is in talks with the club over a new deal.

“My contract is up this year and I’ve been speaking to Wigan,” he said.

“There will always be links with other clubs, it’s just one of those things that hopefully will be sorted in the very near future.”

When asked if he wanted to stay at Wigan, he added: “Yes, definitely.”

O’Loughlin was one of just three players named in the Dream Team outside of Super League’s top four teams. Although he admitted it was nice to be included, he stated it didn’t help soften the blow felt after Wigan’s defence of the title came to an end.

“It doesn’t substitute what you want to do in the season and win trophies, but it’s a nice pat on the back and something you don’t forget.

“Most positions you can look at and argue you could pick another side. It is nice to get in there.”