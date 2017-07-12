O’Loughlin one of Super League’s all-time best, says Radlinski

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

From one Wigan great to another: Warriors legend Kris Radlinski believes current club captain Sean O’Loughlin undisputedly ranks as one of the best players in Super League history.

O’Loughlin will bring up his 400th appearance for the Warriors on Thursday night – and Wigan have received special dispensation for their captain to wear a shirt with gold numbering and lettering as opposed to the usual white:

.@seanol13 will wear a special gold number 13 on his shirt this Thursday to mark his 400th appearance #SOL400 https://t.co/GCDURFygik pic.twitter.com/AYvXRIvyxV — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) July 12, 2017

And Radlinski, who is the Warriors’ head of rugby, has paid O’Loughlin a fine tribute.

He said: “At Wigan we are keen to do things a bit differently and inspired by the last 145 illustrious years we are always looking to create new traditions.

“We hope this is something that can be adopted throughout our sport to celebrate anyone who reached the incredible landmark of 400 appearances for their club.”

Radlinski continued: “Sean is a true leader and one of the best players of the Super League era. At Wigan we look to create great Rugby League players and good people too and Sean is a shining example of that.

“Captain of both club and country as well as assistant coach to our under-19s side, Sean leads by example in everything he does and he is thoroughly deserving of this great accolade.”