Only one Conference match left standing

All of tomorrow’s Kingstone Press National Conference League fixtures have been postponed because of frozen pitches – except one.

The sole survivor is the Division Two match between Leigh East and Stanningley, although potential travel problems for the Leeds outfit could be an insurmountable stumbling block.

The televised game between Wigan St Patrick’s and Thatto Heath Crusaders was called off around lunchtime today, following the earlier postponements of all matches in Cumbria; previously, fixtures at Hunslet Club Parkside, Saddleworth Rangers, Dewsbury Celtic, Salford City Roosters and Stanley Rangers had fallen by the wayside.

Over the last couple of hours, notification has been received that the games between West Hull and Siddal, Dewsbury Moor Maroons and West Bowling, Hull Dockers and Drighlington, Hunslet Warriors and Crosfields, and Woolston Rovers and Waterhead, are also off.

KINGSTONE PRESS NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Saturday 3 March 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Myton Warriors – postponed

Hunslet Club Parkside v Normanton Knights – postponed

Kells v Rochdale Mayfield – postponed

Wath Brow Hornets v Underbank Rangers – postponed

West Hull v Siddal – postponed

Wigan St Patrick’s v Thatto Heath Crusaders – postponed

DIVISION TWO

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v West Bowling – postponed

Hull Dockers v Drighlington – postponed

Hunslet Warriors v Crosfields – postponed

Leigh East v Stanningley

Saddleworth Rangers v East Leeds – postponed

Wigan St Jude’s v Askam – postponed

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Oldham St Anne’s – postponed

Dewsbury Celtic v Beverley – postponed

Millom v Clock Face Miners – postponed

Salford City Roosters v Eastmoor Dragons – postponed

Stanley Rangers v Gateshead Storm – postponed

Woolston Rovers v Waterhead Warriors – postponed