Only one Conference match left standing

All of tomorrow’s Kingstone Press National Conference League fixtures have been postponed because of frozen pitches – except one.
The sole survivor is the Division Two match between Leigh East and Stanningley, although potential travel problems for the Leeds outfit could be an insurmountable stumbling block.
The televised game between Wigan St Patrick’s and Thatto Heath Crusaders was called off around lunchtime today, following the earlier postponements of all matches in Cumbria; previously, fixtures at Hunslet Club Parkside, Saddleworth Rangers, Dewsbury Celtic, Salford City Roosters and Stanley Rangers had fallen by the wayside.
Over the last couple of hours, notification has been received that the games between West Hull and Siddal, Dewsbury Moor Maroons and West Bowling, Hull Dockers and Drighlington, Hunslet Warriors and Crosfields, and Woolston Rovers and Waterhead, are also off.
KINGSTONE PRESS NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Saturday 3 March 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v Myton Warriors – postponed
Hunslet Club Parkside v Normanton Knights – postponed
Kells v Rochdale Mayfield – postponed
Wath Brow Hornets v Underbank Rangers – postponed
West Hull v Siddal – postponed
Wigan St Patrick’s v Thatto Heath Crusaders – postponed
DIVISION TWO
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v West Bowling – postponed
Hull Dockers v Drighlington – postponed
Hunslet Warriors v Crosfields – postponed
Leigh East v Stanningley
Saddleworth Rangers v East Leeds – postponed
Wigan St Jude’s v Askam – postponed
DIVISION THREE
Barrow Island v Oldham St Anne’s – postponed
Dewsbury Celtic v Beverley – postponed
Millom v Clock Face Miners – postponed
Salford City Roosters v Eastmoor Dragons – postponed
Stanley Rangers v Gateshead Storm – postponed
Woolston Rovers v Waterhead Warriors – postponed