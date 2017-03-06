One player charged by the RFL

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw March 6, 2017 17:40

Leigh forward Jamie Acton is set to miss the club’s game with Huddersfield after being charged by the RFL.

Action has been issued with a Grade A charge for dangerous contact in the club’s defeat to Wigan on Friday.

If found guilty, Acton will serve a one-game ban, which will result in him being absent for the club’s match with the Giants.

He is the only player to be charged this week, with teammate Willie Tonga receiving a caution for an incident involving him in the defeat to Wigan.

