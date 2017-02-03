One player to watch at every Championship club this season

13 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Batley Bulldogs – Joel Farrell

Farrell is a new signing at the Bulldogs after making the move from fierce rivals Dewsbury Rams.

Widely regarded as one of Dewsbury’s star performers last year, the back-row looks set to thrive under Matt Diskin as he plans for an adventurous style of rugby that will rely on a sturdy defence.

An exceptional talent at this level, Farrell could prove to be a standout star in the competition this year.

Bradford Bulls – Ethan Ryan

The outside back made his breakthrough last year and scored a staggering 16 tries in just 14 appearances.

The Bulls were delighted to retain his services for the year, and he is set to be handed an opportunity to regularly play at this level after being awarded the number two jersey.

Still only 20-years-old, the future looks bright for Ryan, now is his chance to prove it.

Dewsbury Rams – Josh Guzdek

Retaining the services of the young fullback is an undoubted plus point for the Rams going into the new season.

Guzdek, a former Hull Kingston Rovers youngster, was named in the TotalRL Championship Team of the Year in 2016, but committed to the Rams despite reported interest.

An exceptional line runner, Guzdek is a special talent and one of the brightest young stars in the Championship.

Featherstone Rovers – Chris Ulugia

The utility back enjoyed a strong season with Batley last year following his release from Bradford.

Since joining the Rovers, Ulugia has showcased his talents in the off-season, bagging a number of tries in some eye-catching performances.

Robust and skilful, Ulugia is a standout performer at this level and will provide Featherstone with the strike they occasionally lacked last season.

Halifax – Adam Tangata

There’s a reason why Tangata’s name always turns up on these lists.

Simply put, the Cook Island international is a tremendous performer at this level, with his talents not going unnoticed within Super League.

His thunderous tackles and outstanding carries make him one of the most dangerous forwards in the competition.

Hull Kingston Rovers – Andrew Heffernan

The Robins could very well have unearthed a gem.

Since arriving from Penrith, the centre has earned rave reviews following his performances in pre-season, particularly impressing against Hull FC.

He might be an unknown quantity, but all the signs suggest he will take the competition by storm.

London Broncos – Kieran Dixon

Dixon’s try scoring record speaks for itself.

The former Hull Kingston Rovers flier is a new signing at the Broncos and will provide them with the extra spark that they occasionally lacked in the Qualifiers.

Under the eye of Andrew Henderson, a return to his local club could see Dixon fulfil his potential.

Oldham – Danny Langtree

Langtree is a loyal Roughyed, but also a very talented player.

The back-row is instrumental to a lot of Oldham’s positive play, and his skills will be required once again.

Oldham will be battling to improve on last year’s finish, and his contribution will be important.

Rochdale Hornets – Lewis Galbraith

Rochdale’s centre has impressed in the pre-season fixtures and looks set to be a key figure for the Hornets this year.

He made 16 appearances during Rochdale’s successful promotion campaign last year, and if his early performances are anything to go by, he’s set to be a big asset for the Hornets during their first season back in the Championship.

Sheffield Eagles – Jordan Cox

Cox arrives with a point to prove.

Having been released by Warrington, the big forward is in search of a return to Super League during his career.

First, he must prove to be one of the Championship’s top forwards, and that motivation will likely see him dominate at Sheffield.

Swinton Lions – Sean Kenny

A new signing from Salford, the young hooker gained valuable experience in the top flight at the end of last season.

Now, he gets the opportunity to have a crack at regular first-grade action with the Lions, who have recruited impressively.

His speed around the ruck is a danger, and if Swinton can develop him, they will have a very good player at their disposal.

Toulouse Olympique – Kuni Minga

Minga was a try-scoring machine last year, scoring an incredible 36 tries in 27 appearances as Toulouse ran riot in League 1.

Now, however, he is presented with a different challenge against tougher opposition.

Nevertheless, his abilities are undoubted.