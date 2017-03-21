Opportunities beckon for would-be whistlers!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

TWO match officials courses have been organised by the Rugby Football League – at opposite ends of England.

The first, in London, will take place on Saturday (25 March) at London Broncos’ Trailfinders base.

The second, on 23 April, is in the north east, at Winlaton Vulcans.

Both courses will begin at 10.00am and finish at 4.00pm.

Candidates can register by visiting www.rugby-league.com/get_involved/match_officials/becoming_a_match_official