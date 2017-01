0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford Bulls have confirmed the re-signing of utility back Oscar Thomas.

The London-born star joined the Bulls at the beginning of the 2016 season from London Broncos and made 12 appearances for the Bulls before spending time at League 1 club London Skolars.

The 23-year-old is the latest player to commit to the club ahead of next season, with more expected to follow.