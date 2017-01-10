Outgoing Bradford star praises Pryce

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Former Bradford player Alex Mellor has heaped praise on Leon Pryce for his resolve during the club’s recent troubles.

Pryce returned to Odsal ahead of the 2017 season and has already expressed his intentions to be a part of any club established in the future.

Mellor is one of the several players to leave the club since liquidation was confirmed, having agreed to join Huddersfield.

However, he revealed that his former team-mate had been a huge influence on the club during the administration process.

“Leon has been a rock for everyone through this,” Mellor said.

“He’s stayed calm, he’s advised, he’s been a star. Personally, he’s really helped me in the few weeks I’ve known him and had a big impact on my career and that club, he’s probably keeping it together to be fair.

“He’s got a big say around the club but the city as well. He would have been brilliant for the season, but I’m hoping they can resume as normal, but it’s all just a big shame.”

Speaking about his time at Bradford, the 22-year-old admitted that it had been difficult to persevere during his time at the club.

“I won’t sugar-coat it, it wasn’t the best place to be,” he said.

“This isn’t a dig at Bradford, but when you’re at that club, you’re not just focusing on rugby, but also whether you’re going to get paid. There are a lot of distractions.

“It’s worked out well for me personally, but for a lot of the people at the club, it isn’t a good time and I feel for them.”

