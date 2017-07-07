Outlaws aim to break duck

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Nottingham Outlaws continue their quest for an elusive win when they travel north up the M1 on Saturday to take on unbeaten league leaders Batley Boys writes Richard Johnson. Whilst the bookies’ odds are stacked heavily in favour of the home team the Outlaws remain confident after a much improved performance against Siddal last week.

The two sides have already met this season, back in June when the Outlaws pushed the Boys all the way before finishing on the wrong end of a 30-22 scoreline. Indeed it was a similar story to last week’s game against Siddal in which the Outlaws led for most of the match but once again their lack of confidence played a big factor in their lead melting away.

Despite the disappointment of last week’s defeat the team have trained well and confidence remains high. However once again fitness doubts have hit the team hard and there looks like being a number of changes in the threequarters whilst in the pack hooker Chris Prime is definitely out, paving the way for the return of Ben Scott-Nelson

Whilst coach George Strachan mulled over his final team selections he was keen to point out what he was expecting of his charges this week, adding: “As a team we’re frustrated as we know it’s our own errors and decision making that’s letting us down. However, we trained well this week finishing with a really positive session and I’m hoping we can kick on from where we were last time out, starting with respecting the ball a bit more. If we do that we’ll give ourselves a real chance.”