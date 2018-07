Nottingham Outlaws will, tomorrow, once more be without a match.

The Outlaws, who are struggling to get teams to visit in the Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division, have been informed that this week’s scheduled opponents, Bramley Buffaloes, cannot raise a side.

Several other clubs have been unable to travel this season, leading to speculation that Nottingham, who boast a new ground at Lenton Lane, could apply to join the Kingstone Press National Conference League.