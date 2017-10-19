Owens becomes latest Leigh recruit

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions have confirmed the signing of fullback Jack Owens on a one-year deal.

The former Widnes and St Helens star spent the second half of the season with Championship side Sheffield Eagles after failing to establish himself at The Totally Wicked Stadium.

Owens was picked up by the Super League giants after he was released by Widnes, but he struggled in the red vee, making just 33 appearances before being allowed to leave by Justin Holbrook.

However, he has now secured a return to full-time rugby and will link up with former Saints head coach Keiron Cunningham, who initially signed him for Saints and hyped up the youngster.

“I remember Jack bursting on the scene and since then he has already knocked up nearly one hundred Super League appearances,” said Leigh head coach Neil Jukes.

“He is an adaptable and quality back who has a burning desire to achieve many more things in his career.

“While Jack has played well in many positions for his respective clubs he is coming here to stake his claim for his own spot. His stats at such a young age speak for themselves and to score the tries he has and kick the goals is no fluke.

“We are committed to helping Jack achieve his goals and his combination of youth and experience is going to be a real asset for Leigh Centurions in 2018.”