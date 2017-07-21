Owens joins Sheffield on permanent basis

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jack Owens has joined Championship club Sheffield Eagles on a permanent deal.

The former St Helens fullback was granted a release from his contract at Langtree Park after the club decided they would not offer him a deal beyond the end of the season.

He has subsequently joined the Eagles on a deal until the end of the season as Owens considers his next step.

He was one of the most highly-rated players in Super League ahead of his move to Saints in 2016.

But a frustrating period in the Red Vee saw him find his chances increasingly limited.

Owens will be joined by former Saints teammates Liam Cooper, Jonah Cunningham and Calvin Wellington at the Eagles for the rest of the year after they agreed loan deals with the club.

“It’s great to be able to bring in these three young, talented lads. They are hungry to play, are in a great system at Saints so when the opportunity came up, it was a no brainer,” head coach Mark Aston said.

The Eagles will not have Jake Spedding however after he was recalled by the club.