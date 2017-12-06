Oxbridge 40:20 launched

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

OXFORD and Cambridge are jointly offering an exclusive membership deal in the build-up to the 40th Varsity Match at the Honourable Artillery Company in central London (the prestigious event’s venue since 2013) in March 2020.

The package – Oxbridge 40:20 – will make available access offers previously limited to students and Old Boys of the two clubs. And Oxbridge 40:20 members will enjoy seats at tables at the Varsity Match, which is traditionally played on the first Friday in March, and at the 40th Anniversary Gala Dinner, which will be held in 2020.

Membership is open to organisations and individuals and costs £2,000 per annum. UK residents can apply gift-aid, and proceeds will be used to promote and support Rugby League players whilst they study at Oxbridge.

Rugby League Varsity Match Director Mark Ramsdale, who is a former Cambridge player, said: “The clubs and I are very pleased to announce this membership package. I am sure those who first took to the field in 1981 to play a sport not associated with Oxbridge absolutely saw the Rugby League Varsity Match growing and continuing to prosper.

“This is one way we can welcome more people into Oxbridge Rugby League, develop the sport at the two universities, and provide those involved with something tangible for their support.”

Members will, in addition to benefits on the day of the Varsity Match, be welcome to attend drinks receptions with Old Boys held by the two clubs at the start of each season and will receive space in programmes.

Further information is available by visiting www.rlvarsity.com/oxbridge-4020.