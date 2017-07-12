Pacific Islands take last Student spot

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Pacific Islands have joined Australia, England and Scotland in the semi-finals of the Student World Cup.

The Islanders are in the last four, and will meet Scotland in Friday’s semi-finals, courtesy of a 40-12 win over Wales in Sydney today.

England, meanwhile, face Australia, who will top Group A regardless of how they fare against Ireland in today’s delayed result, in the other semi-final.

Wales will play Ireland in the `wooden spoon’ game, also on Friday.

Results

Wednesday 12 July

CROSS-GROUP: Pacific Islands 40 Wales 12.

GROUP B: England 30 Scotland 20.

GROUP A: Australia v Ireland – late result.

Previous results

Friday 7 July

GROUP A: Pacific Islands 48 Ireland 4.

GROUP B: Scotland 48 Wales 18.

CROSS-GROUP: England 10 Australia 54.

Sunday 9 July

GROUP A: Australia 68 Pacific Islands 16.

GROUP B: Wales 4 England 22.

CROSS-GROUP: Ireland 24 Scotland 38.

Fixtures

Friday 14 July

SEMI-FINALS

Australia v England

Pacific Islands v Scotland

FIFTH-SIXTH PLAY-OFF

Ireland v Wales

Sunday 16 July

WORLD CUP FINAL (Pepper Stadium, Penrith).