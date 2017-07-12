Pacific Islands take last Student spot
The Pacific Islands have joined Australia, England and Scotland in the semi-finals of the Student World Cup.
The Islanders are in the last four, and will meet Scotland in Friday’s semi-finals, courtesy of a 40-12 win over Wales in Sydney today.
England, meanwhile, face Australia, who will top Group A regardless of how they fare against Ireland in today’s delayed result, in the other semi-final.
Wales will play Ireland in the `wooden spoon’ game, also on Friday.
Results
Wednesday 12 July
CROSS-GROUP: Pacific Islands 40 Wales 12.
GROUP B: England 30 Scotland 20.
GROUP A: Australia v Ireland – late result.
Previous results
Friday 7 July
GROUP A: Pacific Islands 48 Ireland 4.
GROUP B: Scotland 48 Wales 18.
CROSS-GROUP: England 10 Australia 54.
Sunday 9 July
GROUP A: Australia 68 Pacific Islands 16.
GROUP B: Wales 4 England 22.
CROSS-GROUP: Ireland 24 Scotland 38.
Fixtures
Friday 14 July
SEMI-FINALS
Australia v England
Pacific Islands v Scotland
FIFTH-SIXTH PLAY-OFF
Ireland v Wales
Sunday 16 July
WORLD CUP FINAL (Pepper Stadium, Penrith).
