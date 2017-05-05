Paddy Flynn links up with Sheffield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sheffield Eagles have signed former Widnes Vikings winger Paddy Flynn on a deal until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has been out of the game following his release from the Vikings at the end of last season.

He spent the second-half of 2016 on loan at Castleford, where he scored six tries in 10 appearances for the Tigers.

His arrival comes as a timely boost to Mark Aston, with Reece Dean and Jake Spedding recently leaving the club following the completion of their loan deals, while Dane Chisholm’s time at the club appears to be over.

“Experience is a wonderful thing, and not only has he got the experience but he has also scored tries at Super League level as well,” Aston told the Sheffield Star.

“He’s scored something like 108 tries in 180 games so he is a proven try scorer. He has got a bit of versatility in him. He can play full-back, he can play wing and he can play at centre.

“He has had a little bit of time away from the game, he has been playing some games in the amateur ranks just to get his career outside of rugby sorted, and now he’s hungry to return,” Aston added.

“He is desperate to get back into competitive action again, which is great and I’m really pleased with him. He seems like a really top bloke I’m sure will add something to the squad.”

Flynn may feature against Bradford Bulls on Sunday, depending on RFL approval.