Pairings confirmed in Bartlett’s BARLA Yorkshire Youth Cups

THE British Amateur Rugby League Association has announced the draws for the semi-finals of the various Bartlett’s Yorkshire Youth Cups.

Ties, to be played on Sunday 7 January 2018, are:

UNDER 18S: Eastmoor v East Leeds (Skirlaugh have already qualified for the final).

UNDER 16S: Hunslet Warriors v Hull Dockers; Moldgreen v Lock Lane.

UNDER 15S: Stanningley A v Wetherby; Lock Lane v Skirlaugh.

UNDER 14S: Stanningley v Lock Lane; Batley Boys v Siddal.

UNDER 13S: Oulton v Leeds Irish Clovers; Lock Lane v Emley Moor.

UNDER 12S: East Leeds v West Hull; Birkenshaw v Lock Lane.