Pairings confirmed in BARLA Yorkshire Cup

SIXTEEN teams will contest the first round when the BARLA Yorkshire Cup gets under way on Saturday 27 October.

Holders Lock Lane visit north Leeds giants Queens in the bid to reach the final at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone on Sunday 30 December.

Another outstanding tie is the derby between Sharlston Rovers and Featherstone Lions, while last season’s runners-up Ovenden are at Upton.

Pairings are: Cutsyke Raiders v Eastmoor Dragons; East Leeds v Clayton; Upton v Ovenden; Queens v Lock Lane; East Hull Academy v Stanley Rangers; Sharlston Rovers v Featherstone Lions; Three Tuns v Moldgreen; Brotherton v Doncaster Toll Bar.