Panthers hammer Newcastle

Penrith Panthers picked up their second win of the season as they trounced Newcastle Knights 40-0.

Former Huddersfield Giants centre Joe Wardle had a debut to forget as the Knights were comfortably dispatched despite the Scotland international impressing.

The rout started when Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored before Panthers debutant Corey Harawira-Naera scored soon after.

Further first-half tries for Ta Taire Martin and Tyrone Peachey gave Penrith a 22-0 lead, which was soon extended when Peter Wallace and Dean Whare scored quick-fire tries before Nathan Cleary wrapped up proceedings with the final try.

Panthers: Moylan, Whare, Blake, Peachey, Watene-Zelezniak, Martin, Cleary, Tamou, Wallace, Campbell-Gillard, Harawire-Naera, Yeo, Merrin. Subs: Hiku, Latu, Kikau, Akauloa

Knights: P Mata’utia, Sio, Gagai, S Mata’utia, Ross, Lamb, Hopkinson, D Saifiti, Levi, Starling, Yates, Buhrer, Barnett. Subs: Stockwell, Stone J Saifiti, Wardle