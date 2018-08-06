Panthers part company with Griffin

Penrith Panthers have parted company with head coach Anthony Griffin, just four weeks before the NRL Finals.

The Panthers have enjoyed a sound season and are currently fifth in the NRL, four points off top spot.

However, reports in Australia claim Griffin was notified his services would not be required next season, despite being under contract. This is understood to be a result of the club not believing Griffin has what it takes to take them to a Premiership.

“There has been much speculation and rumours about the club and head coach Anthony Griffin over the last few weeks,” Panthers CEO Brian Fletcher said.

“After discussions with Anthony Griffin it is time to end that speculation. By mutual agreement, the club and Anthony have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

“Anthony departs the club after much success, having taken the Panthers to the finals in the last two years and leaves the club on track for another finals appearance in 2018.

“We would like to thank Anthony for his service to Panthers and wish him well for the future.”

Assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo will take caretaker charge for the rest of the season.