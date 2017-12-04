Panthers secure Maloney coup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Penrith Panthers have signed the Australian international halfback James Maloney on a three-year deal.

The 31-year-old has joined the Panthers from Cronulla, where he was one of the Sharks’ key performers in their Grand Final winning season of 2016.

His performances that year earned him an international call-up, playing for the Kangaroos during the Four Nations.

“Panthers has the roster and the resources to achieve success over the coming years and I’m really excited to now be part of that,” Maloney said.

“The squad has a strong forward pack for me to play behind, plus some young and talented players coming through in the outside backs.”

Before his stint at Cronulla he won the Premiership in 2013 with Sydney, while he has also played State of Origin nine times.

He was one of several halfbacks Warrington Wolves chased during the year before they finally landed Tyrone Roberts.

“James Maloney is an exciting acquisition for Panthers,” Panthers Executive General Manager Phil Gould said.

“He has regularly succeeded at the highest levels of our game and brings a wealth of experience.

“It’s a real vote of confidence in the potential of our club that James has chosen to play with Panthers.

“We are truly delighted to welcome him to Penrith.”