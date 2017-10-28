Papua New Guinea World Cup homecoming starts with demolition of Wales

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Papua New Guinea put on an outstanding display as they thrashed Wales 50-6.

In front of a sell-out crowd in Port Moresby, the Kumuls ensured the first ever World Cup game played in their home nation was one to remember, while putting the rest of the competition on alert.

Both Ireland and USA still have to travel to the island, which is home to eight million people, and early evidence suggest they have an unenviable task, as Michael Marum’s side ripped apart John Kear’s woeful Wales.

Brisbane Broncos fullback David Mead crossed for the opening two tries in the first ten minutes to cause pandemonium in the stands.

Nene McDonald was the next over the line, and by half-time PNG, the only nation to regard Rugby League as their national sport, were 26-0 ahead as Kato Ottio, Wellington Albert and Willie Minoga all crossed.

Quickfire tries after the break from Rhyse Martin followed after the break, and further scores through the impressive Justin Olam, the outstanding Mead and Paul Aiton ensured the hosts would hit the half-century.

Saints Regan Grace secured a consolation for the Dragons, with Courtney Davies converting.



Papua New Guinea: Mead, Olam, Ottio, Macdonald, Lo, A Boas, W Boas, Albert, Puara, Page, Martin, Minoga, Aiton. Subs: Baptiste, Albert, Segeyaro, Maki.

Wales: Kear, Williams, Michael Channing, Gay, Grace, Davies, Seamark, Kopczak, Parry, Joseph, Lloyd, Butler, Knowles. Subs: Morris, Fozard, Hopkins, Evans.

A full report with photos and reaction will feature in League Express on Monday.