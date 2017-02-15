Parcell confident Leeds can improve quickly ahead of Leigh test

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos hooker Matt Parcell has insisted that he believes the Rhinos can improve quickly ahead of their test at newly-promoted Leigh Centurions on Friday night.

Parcell made his competitive debut for the Rhinos during the 6-4 defeat at St Helens last Thursday, and has again been named in the squad as Leeds head to the Leigh Sports Village looking for their first win of 2017.

And he hooker admitted that despite defeat on the opening weekend there were plenty of positives for the Rhinos.

“It was cold, there was heavy ground underfoot so it was built up for a game like the NRL but as the grass firms up there’ll be more chances for me,” he told the club’s official website.

“There’s a lot we can take from it; attacking-wise I feel we had chances to score but to St Helens’ credit, they stopped us a few times. I think we can improve quite quickly.

“We’ll do a lot more review on Leigh as the week progresses but from what I’ve heard I’m expecting another tough, physical game – it’ll be a great atmosphere with it being their first home game in Super League so I’m up for the challenge.”

Parcell also said that he’s confident that as the weather improves in England as the season goes on, both he and Leeds can improve.

“It was a physical, low-scoring game so it probably wasn’t the debut I was expecting,” he said. “But I really enjoyed the experience. I think there’s a lot we can take from that game moving forward to be honest.

“I guess with that being the first game of the season I was expecting the conditions to suit a game like that, so as the weeks progress there’ll be more opportunities for me and I’m looking forward to that.”