Parcell insists he sees a long-term future at Leeds Rhinos

New Leeds Rhinos signing Matt Parcell has insisted that he is confident homesickness will not become an issue during his time at the club – saying what former hooker James Segeyaro did is “nothing to do with me”.

Parcell has joined Leeds on a three-year deal having been released from the final two years of his contract with NRL side Manly, with his arrival coming off the back of Segeyaro’s apparent refusal to return to England to fulfil his deal with the Rhinos.

Segeyaro and a number of other overseas imports have gone through acrimonious exits from Super League clubs in recent months: but Parcell has stressed that he sees a long-term future with the Rhinos.

“I’m confident that won’t be a problem,” he said when asked about homesickness issues.

“This is something that I’ve always wanted to do. I really enjoy the travel side and the opportunity to live on the other side of the world.

“I am hoping the English game will suit my ability to run and be a bit more open. I want to be here a long time as well.

“What James did has nothing to do with me. I’m coming over here to play footy and enjoy my football here.”

Parcell also revealed that it was an “easy decision” to link up with Brian McDermott and the Rhinos having spoken to a former team-mate of his in the NRL.

“The goal is to win trophies, without a doubt,” he said.

“That’s a big part of it. I was with Mitch Garbutt at Brisbane and I’ve spoken to him and a few of the boys since it all came out. It was an easy decision to make in the end really.”