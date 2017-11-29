Parliament backs England in World Cup Final

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Members of Parliament have wished the England Rugby League team well ahead of the Rugby League World Cup final on Saturday.

At Prime Minister’s Questions First Secretary of State, Rt Hon. Damian Green MP, and Shadow First Secretary of State, Rt Hon. Emily Thornberry MP passed on their best wishes to the team. The exchange can be viewed here.

Saturday’s game marks the first time that England has reached a Rugby League World Cup final in 22 years, and the first major final since 2011. England face Australia in Brisbane for the Paul Barriere trophy, with kick-off at 0900 GMT.

Speaking after Prime Minister’s Questions, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group and Member of Parliament for Bradford South, Judith Cummins MP, said: “Members of the Group are delighted that England men’s team have reached the Rugby League World Cup Final against the Kangaroos on Saturday, and hope that they can bring the trophy home.

“Rugby League is a fantastic sport that has a proud history across the United Kingdom. I hope that everyone, whether new to the sport or a lifetime fan, will tune in on Saturday morning to cheer the team on.

“We wish the England team all the very best, and hope that they can get the win, and become the first British team to be crowned World Cup winners since 1972.”

