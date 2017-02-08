Parliament pays tribute to Colin Hutton

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Members of Parliament have paid their respects to Rugby League legend Colin Hutton, who sadly passed away recently.

A motion has been tabled in the House of Commons, recognising the huge contribution that Hutton made to Rugby League in the city of Hull as well as nationally.

Hutton played professionally for Widnes and Hull FC, scoring the winning conversion for Hull in the 1956 Championship final. After retiring from playing, he crossed Hull to coach Hull KR, beginning a 60-year association with the club, which also saw him hold roles as Chairman, Director and President.

The motion also ‘remembers with pride the 1962 Ashes Series in which Great Britain, led by Colin as coach, emerged victorious over Australia’. Hutton served on the game’s governing body, the Rugby League Council, for over 20 years, and in 1997 was appointed a life Vice-President of the RFL.

The motion was tabled by Member of Parliament for East Hull, Karl Turner MP. He said “Colin’s death is a great loss to Rugby League, and to the city of Hull. He was a club legend at Hull Kingston Rovers, and his six decades of involvement with the club will never be forgotten. Colin was liked and respected by all who met him, and will be missed by all at Hull Kingston Rovers, and in Rugby League.”

Parliamentary Rugby League Group Chair, Greg Mulholland MP, also signed the motion and said “Colin was a Rugby League legend, and I was deeply saddened to learn of his death. It is fitting that Hull KR fans will have the opportunity to pay their respects at their game this weekend, as he dedicated so much of his life to the club, but also to the sport in general. The thoughts of all Members of the Parliamentary Rugby League Group are with Colin’s family and friends.”

The full text of the motion is as follows:

“That this House commemorates the life and legacy of Colin Hutton and mourns his death; recognises the enormous contribution that Colin made to rugby league in the city of Hull as well as nationally; celebrates his achievements both as a player and a coach during which time he played 262 times for Hull F.C. and 131 for Widnes, scoring the winning penalty kick for Hull F.C. in the 1956 Rugby Football League Championship final; recognises the important role he played at Hull Kingston Rovers as Coach and later as Club Chairman and President leading the team to both the Championship and Challenge Cup finals; remembers with pride the 1962 Ashes Series in which Great Britain, led by Colin as Coach, emerged victorious over Australia; and sends deepest condolences to his wife Marjorie and daughter Susan.”

The photograph, taken at a Lions event in 2009, shows Colin Hutton on the left with former referee Billy Thompson, former RFL President Harry Jepson and Hull FC legend Johnny Whiteley.