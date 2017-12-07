Parliament pays tribute to England’s World Cup exploits

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Members of Parliament have recognised England’s performance in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

A motion has been tabled by All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group Secretary Marie Rimmer, the MP for St Helens South and Whiston, congratulating the England team on reaching a first World Cup Final in 22 years. The motion “notes that despite a narrow 6-0 defeat in the final by Australia, the squad have done themselves and their country proud.”

England will now host New Zealand for an international Test series in 2018. The Rugby League World Cup returns to England in 2021, and the motion “further hopes that at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England, the home side will be able to go one step further and be crowned World Champions.”

After tabling the motion Ms Rimmer MP, said: “Whilst the England men’s team were narrowly defeated by Australia in the World Cup Final, I and colleagues are immensely proud of the team’s efforts.

“I hope that more people will be encouraged to get involved with Rugby League at all levels, and that we will be able to cheer on the team to go one step further when the Rugby League World Cup returns to England in 2021.”

All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group Chair and Member of Parliament for Bradford South, Judith Cummins MP, added: “The players gave their all last weekend, and I am devastated for them to miss out by such a narrow margin.

“All Members of the Parliamentary Rugby League Group are looking forward to the Rugby League World Cup returning to England in 2021, and will work closely with the organisers to support the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions.”

The full text of the motion is as follows:

Early day motion 655 – England Rugby League World Cup Finalists 2017

That this House congratulates the England men’s rugby league team on reaching the 2017 Rugby League World Cup Final; notes that despite a narrow 6-0 defeat in the final by Australia, the squad have done themselves and their country proud; hopes that England’s success in reaching the World Cup Final for the first time in 22 years will inspire more young people across the United Kingdom to play rugby league; looks forward to welcoming New Zealand for an international test series against England in 2018; and further hopes that at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England, the home side will be able to go one step further and be crowned World Champions.

Further World Cup related news will feature in next Monday’s edition of League Express.