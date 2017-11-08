Parliamentary Group calls for international recognition for rugby league

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group has called on the General Assembly for International Sports Federations (GAISF) to recognise the Rugby League International Federation (RLIF) as the world governing body of rugby league.

The RLIF has been consistently and repeatedly rejected in its bid to be recognised as a standalone sport from rugby union, with the latest snub coming last month, on the eve of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup getting underway.

And the Group, made up of current and active Members of Parliament in the UK, have written to GAISF President Patrick Baumann in support of the RLIF’s latest application.

Other bodies such as the Commonwealth Games Federation and the World Anti-Doping Association (WADA) recognise the RLIF as rugby league’s official world governing body.

Group Chair and Member of Parliament for Bradford South, Judith Cummins MP, said: “Rugby league has a long and proud history here in the United Kingdom and across the world.

“The Rugby League International Federation dates back to 1927, and is actively engaged with the UK Government ahead of the men’s, women’s and wheelchair Rugby League World Cups in England in 2021.

“I hope that the General Assembly for International Sports Federations will finally approve the Rugby League International Federation’s application, and give rugby league the recognition it deserves on the international stage.”