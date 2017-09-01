Parramatta secure top four place

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Parramatta will travel to Melbourne Storm in the first round of the finals having secured a top four spot for the first time in 13 years with a 22-16 win over a young South Sydney team.

Parramatta were first on the board when Michael Jennings took on his opposite centre, Tyrell Fuimaono on the outside and beat him and stand-in full-back Damien Cook for pace.

South Sydney replied. After Bryson Goodwin had a try disallowed for offside, Robert Jennings, brother of Michael, scored in the corner after a flowing move to the left.

Souths then hit the front. Some nice work from Robbie Farah down the middle gave Kyle Turner the space to step his man and burrow his way to the line.

The Eels would however go into half-time in front. Rugby Union bound Semi Radradra slid in at the corner after good work from Will Smith. Mitchell Moses’ second conversion gave Parramatta a 12-10 lead after Goodwin missed his second attempt for two points for Souths.

Parramatta stretched their lead to eight after half-time when Radradra scored his second of the night, the winger being found by a great ball from Corey Norman.

Robert Jennings was to get his second for Souths to bring them back within two. Cody Walker played in behind the Eels defence to set the winger free on the left.

With six minutes to go, Radradra completed his hat-trick, his seventh try in only two games, to seal the win. Norman this time finding the winger with a pinpoint kick.

Eels: 1 Will Smith, 2 Semi Radradra, 3 Michael Jennings, 4 Brad Takairangi, 5 Kirisome Auva’a, 6 Corey Norman, 7 Mitchell Moses, 16 Siosaia Vave, 9 Cameron King, 10 Tim Mannah, 11 Manu Ma’u, 12 Tepai Moeroa, 13 Nathan Brown; Interchanges: 8 Daniel Alvaro, 15 Kenny Edwards, 17 Sunia Matagi, 20 Beau Scott

Tries: M Jennings, Radradra 3; Goals: Moses 3

Rabbitohs: 9 Damien Cook, 2 Campbell Graham, 1 Bryson Goodwin, 4 Tyrell Fuimaono, 5 Robert Jennings, 6 Cody Walker, 21 Luke Kelly, 8 Thomas Burgess, 14 Robbie Farah, 15 George Burgess, 11 John Sutton, 16 Kyle Turner, 13 Cameron Murray; Interchanges: 17 Dean Britt, 18 Jason Clark, 19 David Tyrrell, 20 Siosifa Talakai

Tries: R Jennings 2, Turner; Goals: Goodwin 2

