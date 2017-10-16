Patrick leaves Cas for Leigh switch

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers forward Larne Patrick has left the club to take up a deal with Leigh.

The 28-year-old has left the Grand Finalists via mutual consent and after failing to establish himself in Daryl Powell’s plans since joining the club on a permanent basis at the start of the year.

He made just seven appearances this season, and the Wales international is now set for a stint away from Super League with the Centurions.

“Larne is a big, powerful, explosive middle who will really add to the dynamics of the team,” said Leigh head coach Neil Jukes.

“He comes with a wealth of experience and good values inherited from playing for some elite clubs in Huddersfield, Wigan and Castleford.

“Larne will be a really good asset to us moving forward as we try and achieve our goal of regaining our Super League place.”