Pats and Thatto to highlight NCL Premier launch

The Kingstone Press National Conference League, which opened with fixtures in Division Three at the weekend, brings its Premier and Division Two sides into play on Saturday.
A big TV audience is expected for the clash of Wigan St Patrick’s and champions Thatto Heath Crusaders, who go head-to-head at 4.30pm in the first match to be screened live in a deal involving FreeSports and Rugby AM.
Fixtures
Saturday 3 March 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v Myton Warriors
Hunslet Club Parkside v Normanton Knights
Kells v Rochdale Mayfield
Wath Brow Hornets v Underbank Rangers
West Hull v Siddal
Wigan St Patrick’s v Thatto Heath Crusaders
DIVISION TWO
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v West Bowling
Hull Dockers v Drighlington
Hunslet Warriors v Crosfields
Leigh East v Stanningley
Saddleworth Rangers v East Leeds
Wigan St Jude’s v Askam
DIVISION THREE
Barrow Island v Oldham St Anne’s
Dewsbury Celtic v Beverley
Millom v Clock Face Miners
Salford City Roosters v Eastmoor Dragons
Stanley Rangers v Gateshead Storm
Woolston Rovers v Waterhead Warriors
Division One is set to be launched on Saturday 10 March.