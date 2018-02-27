You are here

Pats and Thatto to highlight NCL Premier launch

Phil Hodgson

The Kingstone Press National Conference League, which opened with fixtures in Division Three at the weekend, brings its Premier and Division Two sides into play on Saturday.

A big TV audience is expected for the clash of Wigan St Patrick’s and champions Thatto Heath Crusaders, who go head-to-head at 4.30pm in the first match to be screened live in a deal involving FreeSports and Rugby AM.

 

Fixtures

 

Saturday 3 March 2018

 

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Myton Warriors

Hunslet Club Parkside v Normanton Knights

Kells v Rochdale Mayfield

Wath Brow Hornets v Underbank Rangers

West Hull v Siddal

Wigan St Patrick’s v Thatto Heath Crusaders

 

DIVISION TWO 

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v West Bowling

Hull Dockers v Drighlington

Hunslet Warriors v Crosfields

Leigh East v Stanningley

Saddleworth Rangers v East Leeds

Wigan St Jude’s v Askam

 

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Oldham St Anne’s

Dewsbury Celtic v Beverley

Millom v Clock Face Miners

Salford City Roosters v Eastmoor Dragons

Stanley Rangers v Gateshead Storm

Woolston Rovers v Waterhead Warriors

 

Division One is set to be launched on Saturday 10 March.

 

 

 

 

 