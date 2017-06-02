Paul McShane best hooker in Super League after England call, says Daryl Powell

157 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford coach Daryl Powell believes Paul McShane is the best hooker in Super League at present following his first call-up into the England squad this week.

The former Leeds and Wakefield man has been in superb form for the Super League leaders this year, whether that be in his regular position of hooker or filling in at half-back due to injuries.

And Powell believes that as things stand, there is no hooker in the competition better than McShane.

He told TotalRL: “I think he’s been the standout hooker in the competition.

“I’ve been trying to sign him for a fair while and I managed to get him here, and I always believed he had extra levels in him as a player. He’s starting to achieve that potential but I think there’s extra levels he can hit.

“I’ve been delighted with him as a player, a person and a bloke in the squad. He’s been immense for us.”

Powell also insisted McShane will remain grounded despite recognition from Wayne Bennett and the England setup for the first time.

He said: “He’s got a long way to go and he can’t get carried away because he hasn’t played a game yet, but if he keeps doing what he’s doing he’ll give himself a chance to be in that squad at the end of the season I think when it comes to the World Cup.”

Powell also expressed his delight that he has six – no club has more – members of his squad in the 27-man Elite Performance Squad which was named this week.

He said: “I’m delighted. We had four in there anyway and for Paul McShane and Greg Eden to get in too shows where we’re going as a club and a team.

“Individual players are getting better on a weekly basis and the team are getting better too. I’m absolutely delighted for them; they’ve been working so hard and for Paul McShane especially, I think it’s a fantastic achievement.”