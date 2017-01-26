Paul McShane reveals Cas’ own ‘White Chicks’

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

It’s fair to say that Jesse Sene-Lefao has made quite the impression on his teammates since his arrival at Castleford Tigers.

The former Manly and Cronulla forward has proved himself to be quite the character during his short stint in England, which has made him quite the favourite among Castleford supporters already.

His popularity has also spread among the Castleford squad, too. However, one member of the Castleford team has been less than impressed with his knack for winning when they play cards.

Paul McShane has always been particularly competitive on the field, and that appears to still apply when the Tigers shuffle a deck of cards, as he has accused Sene-Lefao and close friend Junior Moors of cheating on a consistent basis.

Sene-Lefao has built up quite the relationship with Moors, with the two going way back to their childhood when they attended the same church, but McShane believes that they have a sinister side when the cards are on the table.

“They make their own rules up,” McShane said.

“They introduce us to games we’ve never heard of and they win every single time. They have their secret codes and all that.”

Nevertheless, McShane admitted that Sene-Lefao’s arrival had been a huge boost to the club so far.

“I love Jesse, he’s full of enthusiasm.

“I think him and Junior are Cas’ version of the White Chicks. They’re inseparable. Jesse has brought a new life to Junior. At the end of the day, if people are happy it makes your life easier.”