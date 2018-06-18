Pauli Pauli extends Wakefield stay

Pauli Pauli has signed a new one-year deal at Wakefield.

The 24-year-old joined the club last year on a one-year deal with an option of a further year.

As revealed by League Express last week, that option has been activated, which will see the prop stay until the end of 2019.

“I am delighted,” he said.

“It is good that I can stay here at Wakefield and get another opportunity to play again next year and help the club progress. I don’t want to go home right now; I am enjoying my time here in England and at the Club right now.”

Chris Chester added: “It is great that Pauli has signed for a further year, he has worked hard in training and his efforts have really shown over the past couple of months. I look forward to seeing him grow as a player over the next year.”