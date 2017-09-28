Pay out of Warrington running after landing Canterbury job

10 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Dean Pay has been appointed as the new head coach of Warrington.

The Australian was believed to be one of the front-runners for the vacant head coaching post at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and is understood to have met with club representatives last week.

However, he has been appointed as the new head coach of the Bulldogs after they dismissed former coach Des Hasler earlier this month.

Pay, who won the Premiership with the Bulldogs during his playing days, has signed a two-year deal.

He has most recently been an assistant coach at Canberra Raiders, who have given him permission to pursue his new role.

Steve Price, the Cronulla Sharks assistant coach, remains the favourite to replace Tony Smith at Warrington ahead of next season.