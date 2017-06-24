Pearce field goal clinches golden-point win for Roosters. Today’s NRL results

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

A field goal by Mitchell Pearce grabbed a 25-24 victory for Sydney Roosters today in golden-point time against Melbourne Storm at Adelaide Oval.

The Storm were missing four State of Origin stars – Cameron Smith, Billy Slater, Cooper Cronk and Will Chambers – and led for almost all the match, but the Roosters caught them in the end with a late Blake Ferguson try that was goaled from the touchline by Michael Gordon.

Today’s Results

North Queensland Cowboys 14 Penrith Panthers 12

Cowboys: Tries – Jensen, Feldt; Goals – Lowe 3

Panthers: Tries – Harawira-Naera, Cleary; Goals: Cleary 2

Half-time: 0-6. Attendance: 17,876.

Canberra Raiders 20 Brisbane Broncos 30

Raiders: Tries – Wighton, Croker, Cotric, Leila; Goals – Croker 2

Broncos: Tries – Gillett 2, Oates, Glenn, Ofahengaue; Goals – Kahu 5

Half-time: 16-14. Attendance: 16,652.

Sydney Roosters 25 Melbourne Storm 24 (golden point)

Roosters: Tries – Aubusson, Mitchell, Tupou, Ferguson; Goals – Gordon 4; Field-goal Pearce

Storm: Tries – Addo-Carr 2, Croft, Vunivalu, Hughes; Goals – Munster 2

Half-time: 6-12. Attendance: 21,492

Full coverage of all the weekend’s NRL matches can be found in Monday’s issue of League Express