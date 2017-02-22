Pearson hopeful Hull can play in World Club Series next year

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson has admitted to a slight feeling of frustration in watching the World Club Series, given that his club should have been playing in it if things had gone to plan.

Hull should have qualified as Challenge Cup winners, but Melbourne Storm’s refusal to participate meant that the Airlie Birds were left high and dry, on the outside looking in.

But Pearson has refused to allow that disappointment to temper his admiration for the achievement of Wigan and Warrington in seeing off Cronulla and Brisbane respectively.

“It was a magnificent advert for the competition,” Pearson told League Express.

“They have both been fantastic and we should all take something and stop all the bickering and all the negative comments about the game. Instead we should celebrate.

“I am delighted for Ian Lenagan and Simon Moran. It was obviously a blow that we couldn’t participate but we’ve moved on from it. Let’s hope we are in it next year.

“I worry about when we talk negatively about the sport. I think we’re going to have a tremendous competition this year and we should concentrate on promoting it.”

The Airlie Birds take on the Catalans Dragons this Thursday at the KCOM Stadium, and Pearson is confident of attracting a crowd of around 13,000.

“We have virtually sold out the lower bowl for a game with no away support, and on a Thursday night with TV coverage. We are looking forward to a great game.”